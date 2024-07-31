A panel on bikes, buses and Baltimore. How do you get around town?

In September, a new pilot program is set to help 50 Baltimore City residents, chosen by lottery, receive vouchers ranging from $750 to $2,000 to subsidize the cost of an electric bike.

Nearly a quarter of Baltimore households do not have access to a car, but many people just don’t feel safe riding bikes in a city that is way behind in its effort to create a network of bike lanes that are protected from vehicular traffic.

Will the introduction of 50 new electric bikes begin to shift the paradigm for cyclists? Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who championed the pilot program with the city’s transportation department, thinks it will. In a recent post on X, Dorsey said, “E Bikes are a game changer.” He continued, “I expect this pilot to be wildly successful, and hope it’s just the beginning.”

Councilman Dorsey was not available to join us this afternoon, but we have a panel who can offer great insight into this program and the overall transportation landscape.

Jed Weeks is the Interim Director of Bikemore, a nonprofit advocacy organization on behalf of bike riders.

Daniel Zawodny covers transportation for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.

Brian O’Malley is the President and CEO of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance.



