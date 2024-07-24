What Ya Got Cookin'? with Chef Gwyn Novak and John Shields

Midday's What Ya Got Cookin'? segment returns. What dishes or recipes have you been obsessed with this summer?

We are joined by a pair of heralded local chefs who have recipes that take advantage of Maryland's summer seafood and vegetable offerings.

Gwyn Novak is a professional chef and cooking instructor who owns and operates "No Thyme to Cook," a cooking school on Solomons Island in southern Maryland.

John Shields is the owner of Gertrude's at the Baltimore Museum of Art and author of several cookbooks.

Both chefs shared a few of their favorite recipes with us:



Grilled Peach Crostini with Whipped Ricotta - Serves 8



Ingredients: · 1 C. whole milk ricotta

· Kosher salt

· Freshly cracked black pepper

· 4 peaches, pitted and quartered

· Extra virgin olive oil

· 1 loaf sourdough, thickly sliced

· ¼ C. toasted pecans, chopped

· 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon thyme (or fresh thyme leaves with ½ tsp. lemon zest)

· 2 Tbsp. hot honey

· Edible flowers for garnish

Directions:

To whip the ricotta:

Place the ricotta in a blender or food processor with a pinch of salt and pepper. Blend until smooth and light. Season to taste.

Brush the peaches with olive oil. Grill until they begin to give off juice and have grill marks. Remove from the grill and set aside. You can now slice these in half.

Lightly brush the sourdough with olive oil. Grill lightly until you see grill marks. Remove from the grill.

To assemble:

Spread whipped ricotta onto the sourdough slices.

Top with sliced peaches, toasted pecans, lemon thyme.

Drizzle with hot honey.

Corn, Crab and Red Pepper Salad

Ingredients:

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp sherry vinegar

1 large garlic clove, peeled, and mashed

Juice of 1 lime

½ pound fresh or pasteurized backfin crabmeat, picked over for shells

1 small red onion, peeled and finely minced

1 medium red bell pepper, cored, seeded, cut in fine dice

4 cups fresh Silver Queen (or other sweetcorn) corn kernels

3 tbsp fresh cilantro leaves

¼ tsp Old Bay or seafood seasoning

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Combine oil, vinegar, garlic, lime juice, and whisk thoroughly.

Place crab, red onion, red pepper, corn, and cilantro together in a bowl and toss gently, taking care not to break up the lumps of crab. Pour the lime dressing over top and gently toss again.

Season with Old Bay, salt, and pepper to taste. Cover and chill for at least one hour before serving.

Chesapeake Chargrilled Oysters - Serves 8

Ingredients:

· 36 oysters, freshly shucked (on the half shell)

· 1 stick salted butter

· 7 cloves fresh garlic, minced

· 1 tsp. crushed red pepper

· 1 Tbsp. thyme

· 1 Tbsp. oregano

· 2 oz white wine

· 8 oz. Romano or Parmesan cheese, grated

· 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

· Fresh parsley for garnish

Directions:

In a saucepan, melt the butter and bring to a simmer. Add the garlic, red pepper, thyme, oregano & wine. Simmer for 2 minutes.

Roasting/Grilling Oysters

Pre-heat oven or grill to 350°. Once at 350°, place freshly shucked oyster on the half shell on the center of the oven/grill. Once the water around the oyster begins to bubble and the oyster begins to rise, ladle 1 tablespoon of the butter garlic sauce on top of each oyster. Top with a dusting of cheese and allow the cheese to melt. Finish with a squirt of fresh lemon juice & a garnish of fresh parsley.

Single-Fried Oysters with Horseradish and Tartar Sauce

Ingredients:

1 pint shucked oysters

1 cup fine yellow cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tbsp salt 1 tbsp Old Bay seasoning

1 tsp black pepper Vegetable oil, for frying

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Drain the oysters, reserving the liquor, if desired (see Note). Combine the cornmeal and flour, salt, Old Bay, and pepper. Dust the oysters in the flour/cornmeal mixture, one at a time. Set aside the oysters for several minutes to dry.

Pour oil into a frying pan to a depth of 1/2 inch. Heat the oil and sauté the oysters for about 5 minutes, or until golden brown. Do not overcrowd the skillet. Add more oil as needed.

Remove the oysters with a slotted utensil to paper towels and drain well. Season with salt and pepper.

Note: Oyster liquor may be added to dishes for heightened flavor

Courtesy photos Professional chefs John Shields, left, and Gwyn Novak, right.

