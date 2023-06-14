Midday asks, what are you cooking?

What do you look forward to cooking and baking at this time of year?

Chef John Shields is the author of several cookbooks, the latest of which is The New Chesapeake Kitchen. He’s a chef and the proprietor of Gertrude's Chesapeake Kitchen at the Baltimore Museum of Art, and the host of two highly acclaimed PBS cooking shows: Chesapeake Bay Cooking and Coastal Cooking. John joins us in Studio A…

We also welcome Chef Melanie, the creator of Chauncey’s, which does catering and offers culinary classes in Baltimore and throughout the DMV area.

Chef Melanie studied at Le Cordon Bleu College in Los Angeles. She’s worked with some of the best known chefs in the country, she appeared on Chopped on the Food Network, and 10 years ago she even served as the event chef at Cochella, where she fed more than 90,000 music lovers.

Plus, Debonette Wyatt joins Tom. Wyatt is the owner of My Mama’s Vegan. You can find it at the Urban Reads Bookstore in the 3000 block of Greenmount Avenue.

