Will Biden remain the Democratic nominee? The latest

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 16, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
President Joe Biden makes an emphatic gesture toward the Republican side of the US House of Representatives Chamber, during his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday night. Seated behind him are Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/AP
/
AP
President Joe Biden makes an emphatic gesture toward the Republican side of the US House of Representatives Chamber, during his second State of the Union address in 2023.

Concerns about President Joe Biden's health reemerged after a disastrous debate performance in June. Now, several leader in the Democratic party are considering alternative candidates.

The Washington Post reports there are currently 22 congressional Democrats, including one U.S. Senator, who have called on Biden to step aside in favor of another standard bearer for the November election.

Luke Broadwater, a congressional reporter with the New York Times, joins Midday to break down the latest.

Has the assassination attempt on Mr. Trump changed how you think about his chances in the November election? And what about the addition of Ohio congressman J.D. Vance to the Republican presidential ticket?

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
