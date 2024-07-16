Will Biden remain the Democratic nominee? The latest

Concerns about President Joe Biden's health reemerged after a disastrous debate performance in June. Now, several leader in the Democratic party are considering alternative candidates.

The Washington Post reports there are currently 22 congressional Democrats, including one U.S. Senator, who have called on Biden to step aside in favor of another standard bearer for the November election.

Luke Broadwater, a congressional reporter with the New York Times, joins Midday to break down the latest.

Has the assassination attempt on Mr. Trump changed how you think about his chances in the November election? And what about the addition of Ohio congressman J.D. Vance to the Republican presidential ticket?

