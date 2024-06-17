© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

A rich archive of little-known Orioles history in 'The Bird Tapes'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 17, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
Hall of Fame inductee Brooks Robinson played his entire 23 seasons for the Baltimore Orioles from 1955 to 1977
1 of 3  — Brooks Robinson_credit Ed Berlin.jpg
Hall of Fame inductee Brooks Robinson played his entire 23 seasons for the Baltimore Orioles from 1955 to 1977
Ed Berlin
Memorial Stadium hosted Orioles baseball for many decades before the team moved to Camden Yards for the 1992 MLB season.
2 of 3  — Memorial Stadium_credit Ed Berlin.jpg
Memorial Stadium hosted Orioles baseball for many decades before the team moved to Camden Yards for the 1992 MLB season.
Ed Berlin
A portrait of pitcher Dennis Martinez, an Orioles player in the 1970s and 1980s.
3 of 3  — thumbnail_Dennis_Martinez_1983_a pitcher from the 1970s and 1980s_credit Ed Berlin..jpg
A portrait of pitcher Dennis Martinez, an Orioles player in the 1970s and 1980s.
Ed Berlin

Last year, fans in Baltimore were gripped by the Orioles' run into Major League Baseball's postseason, success not seen in nearly a decade. As the O's attempt to continue their winning ways this season, Midday takes a stroll down memory lane.

John Eisenberg, a longtime sports columnist for the Baltimore Sun, draws from decades of his interviews with baseball stars of yesteryear. He joins Midday to discuss the series and what he learned from the legends of Orioles baseball.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayOriolesBaltimore Orioles
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes