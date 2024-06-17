A rich archive of little-known Orioles history in 'The Bird Tapes'

Last year, fans in Baltimore were gripped by the Orioles' run into Major League Baseball's postseason, success not seen in nearly a decade. As the O's attempt to continue their winning ways this season, Midday takes a stroll down memory lane.

John Eisenberg, a longtime sports columnist for the Baltimore Sun, draws from decades of his interviews with baseball stars of yesteryear. He joins Midday to discuss the series and what he learned from the legends of Orioles baseball.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.