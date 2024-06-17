A rich archive of little-known Orioles history in 'The Bird Tapes'
1 of 3 — Brooks Robinson_credit Ed Berlin.jpg
Hall of Fame inductee Brooks Robinson played his entire 23 seasons for the Baltimore Orioles from 1955 to 1977
Ed Berlin
2 of 3 — Memorial Stadium_credit Ed Berlin.jpg
Memorial Stadium hosted Orioles baseball for many decades before the team moved to Camden Yards for the 1992 MLB season.
Ed Berlin
3 of 3 — thumbnail_Dennis_Martinez_1983_a pitcher from the 1970s and 1980s_credit Ed Berlin..jpg
A portrait of pitcher Dennis Martinez, an Orioles player in the 1970s and 1980s.
Ed Berlin
Last year, fans in Baltimore were gripped by the Orioles' run into Major League Baseball's postseason, success not seen in nearly a decade. As the O's attempt to continue their winning ways this season, Midday takes a stroll down memory lane.
John Eisenberg, a longtime sports columnist for the Baltimore Sun, draws from decades of his interviews with baseball stars of yesteryear. He joins Midday to discuss the series and what he learned from the legends of Orioles baseball.
Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.
Audio will be posted here following the program.