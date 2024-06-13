© 2024 WYPR
With the channel reopened, Gov. Wes Moore discusses the latest on Key Bridge recovery

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 13, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during an event with EPA Administrator Michael Regan, not pictured, during an event at the University of Maryland on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard/AP
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during an event with EPA Administrator Michael Regan, not pictured, during an event at the University of Maryland on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Recovery and clean up efforts continue following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March. Earlier this week, the port of Baltimore's channel fully reopened following 11 weeks of demolition and scavenging to remove debris from the Patapsco River.

Gov. Wes Moore joins Midday to discuss the latest. We ask him about how much of the $60 emergency funds remain unspent, and if there is the possibility of speeding up the rebuild of the bridge spanning the Patapsco's channel.

