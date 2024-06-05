© 2024 WYPR
The singular history of Maryland's maverick in the U.S. Senate

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 5, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT

We take a look at the life and legacy of Sen. Charles Mathias today. He was a liberal Republican popular in Maryland for more than two decades, known by his colleagues as the “conscience of the Senate.”

A new collection of essays about Sen. Mathias by staffers who worked with him and elected officials who served with him paints a portrait of a principled man who put country above party and who served with integrity and passion. The book is called Mathias of MD: Remembering a Lincoln Republican in the Senate.

Frederick Hill, a co-editor and contributor to the collection, and Norman Ornstein, a former congressional staffer who wrote the foreword to this important new book, join Midday to discuss.

Join Hill tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer in Charles Village for a discussion ofMathias of Maryland: Remembering a Lincoln Republican in the Senate.

Monica Healy, left, and Frederic Hill, center, co-edited 'Mathias of Maryland.' Norman Ornstein, right, wrote the book's foreword.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
