© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Anne Lamott reflects on matters of the heart in 'Somehow: Thoughts on Love"

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 24, 2024 at 12:06 PM EDT
Anne Lamott, author of "Somehow: Thoughts on Love"
Sam Lamott
Anne Lamott, author of "Somehow: Thoughts on Love"

Anne Lamott is a best-selling author whose large body of work resonates with millions of readers. She writes both fiction and non-fiction and she has just published her twentieth book, Somehow: Thoughts on Love.

It is a kind, fun, personal reflection on love. Can love lift us out of despair, and right us when we falter? Lamott answers that question with a resounding “yes.”

Anne Lamott joined Midday in early April to discuss the book, her motivations for writing and her experiences with love.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsWYPR Books
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes