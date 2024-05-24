Anne Lamott reflects on matters of the heart in 'Somehow: Thoughts on Love"

Anne Lamott is a best-selling author whose large body of work resonates with millions of readers. She writes both fiction and non-fiction and she has just published her twentieth book, Somehow: Thoughts on Love.

It is a kind, fun, personal reflection on love. Can love lift us out of despair, and right us when we falter? Lamott answers that question with a resounding “yes.”

Anne Lamott joined Midday in early April to discuss the book, her motivations for writing and her experiences with love.