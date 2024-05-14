© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Primary Election 2024: A roundup on voting across Maryland

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 14, 2024 at 12:05 PM EDT
People check in to vote at Edmondson Westside High School during Maryland's primary election, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/AP
/
AP
Voters in Maryland (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Voters across Maryland are heading to the polls todayto pick their party's nominee in a slate of important local and statewide races.

WYPR Reporter John Lee shares updates on the opening of polling locations in Baltimore City this morning. Then, Brenda Wintrode, a reporter for WYPR news partner the Baltimore Banner, joins us to discuss the latest from voting locations in Annapolis.

We are also joined by Nykidra Robinson Black Girls Vote to discuss voting rights and the important concerns of Black women voters in this year's election.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
