Primary Election 2024: A roundup on voting across Maryland

Voters across Maryland are heading to the polls todayto pick their party's nominee in a slate of important local and statewide races.

WYPR Reporter John Lee shares updates on the opening of polling locations in Baltimore City this morning. Then, Brenda Wintrode, a reporter for WYPR news partner the Baltimore Banner, joins us to discuss the latest from voting locations in Annapolis.

We are also joined by Nykidra Robinson Black Girls Vote to discuss voting rights and the important concerns of Black women voters in this year's election.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.