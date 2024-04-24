Del. Joe Vogel wants to be the next Gen Z member of Congress

Del. Joe Vogel speaks to Midday about his run for U.S. Congress in another edition of Conversations with the Candidates.

Vogel is one of 16 Democratic candidates running in the party's primary in the 6th Congressional District. The incumbent in that seat, Rep. David Trone, is running for the U.S. Senate against Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Vogel was elected to the House of Delegates in 2022 to represent District 17 in Montgomery County. At 27 years old, he is the youngest member currently serving in the Maryland General Assembly. If elected to the House of Representatives, he will be the first openly gay man to represent Maryland in Congress.

