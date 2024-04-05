Midday at the Movies: 'La Chimera' and 'Wicked Little Letters'

Today is Midday at the Movies, our monthly focus on new films and film-industry trends, with our regular movie aficionados, Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Ann Hornaday, film critic for the Washington Post.

We discuss some of our favorite movies of the past year, and look ahead to a couple upcoming releases. We also look ahead to the 25th Maryland Film Festival in May. Organizers have yet to be announced the lineup of films, officials have teased some of the biggest-draw events.