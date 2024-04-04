© 2024 WYPR
After aid workers in Gaza are killed by Israel, how will Biden proceed?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 4, 2024 at 12:13 PM EDT
Palestinians inspect a vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen wrecked by an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. A series of airstrikes killed seven aid workers from the international charity, leading it to suspend delivery Tuesday of vital food aid to Gaza. (AP Photo/Ismael Abu Dayyah)
Ismael Abu Dayyah
/
AP
Palestinians inspect a vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen wrecked by an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. A series of airstrikes killed seven aid workers from the international charity, leading it to suspend delivery Tuesday of vital food aid to Gaza.

After an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers in Gaza on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden leveled his strongest criticism of Israel's conduct of its war in the region.

Biden has previously criticized Israel's handling of the war. Yet despite the criticism of its prosecution of the war, military aid to Israel from the United States continues.

Aaron David Miller joins Tom to discuss the latest from Gaza. Miller advised Democratic and Republican presidents on Middle East relations and is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Aaron David Miller, Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
