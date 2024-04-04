After aid workers in Gaza are killed by Israel, how will Biden proceed?

After an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers in Gaza on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden leveled his strongest criticism of Israel's conduct of its war in the region.

Biden has previously criticized Israel's handling of the war. Yet despite the criticism of its prosecution of the war, military aid to Israel from the United States continues.

Aaron David Miller joins Tom to discuss the latest from Gaza. Miller advised Democratic and Republican presidents on Middle East relations and is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

