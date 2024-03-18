© 2024 WYPR
Midday

EV's, auto news and tips with MotorWeek's John Davis

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 18, 2024 at 12:37 PM EDT
Stephanie Leach with BGE demonstrates EV charging at an event at State Center in Baltimore last year.
John Lee/WYPR
Stephanie Leach with BGE demonstrates EV charging at an event at State Center in Baltimore.

On Midday on Cars, John Davis, the creator, producer, and host of MotorWeek joins us.

Now in its 44th season, MotorWeek is the longest running automotive show on TV. The show is produced at Maryland Public Television and syndicated on PBS stations across the country.

Davis takes your questions and comments about cars. If you’re in the market for a new car, what are you thinking of buying? Is this a good time to buy? How are you feeling about going electric?

John Davis is the creator, host and producer of "MotorWeek," television's longest-running weekly automotive magazine, currently in its 42nd season on Maryland Public Television, and now online as well, at motorweek.org.
John Davis is the creator, host and producer of "MotorWeek," television's longest-running weekly automotive magazine, currently in its 42nd season on Maryland Public Television, and now online as well, at motorweek.org. (photo courtesy MPT)

Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramscarsJohn Davis
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes