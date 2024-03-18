EV's, auto news and tips with MotorWeek's John Davis

On Midday on Cars, John Davis, the creator, producer, and host of MotorWeek joins us.

Now in its 44th season, MotorWeek is the longest running automotive show on TV. The show is produced at Maryland Public Television and syndicated on PBS stations across the country.

Davis takes your questions and comments about cars. If you’re in the market for a new car, what are you thinking of buying? Is this a good time to buy? How are you feeling about going electric?