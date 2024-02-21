Wesley Lowery explores white supremacist violence in "American Whitelash"

Wesley Lowery, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and former correspondent for the Washington Post, Boston Globe and CBS news, has written a thoughtful, imaginative and sobering book about the rise of white nationalist violence.

The book is American Whitelash: A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress.

Lowery speaks with Tom about incidents of racial violence all over the country. His exploration is simultaneously illuminating and honoring the suffering of the victims and those close to them.