© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Wesley Lowery explores white supremacist violence in "American Whitelash"

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers
Published February 21, 2024 at 12:05 PM EST
Wesley Lowery is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and former correspondent for the Washington Post, Boston Globe and CBS News, and the author of American Whitelash: A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress. Lowery is currently executive editor of the Investigative Reporting Workshop, an innovative training program at American University in Washington DC that partners young student journalists with professional newsrooms to work on projects that fill crucial gaps in media coverage. He is also a Journalist-in-Residence at the CUNY Newmark Graduate School of Journalism and a contributing editor at The Marshall Project. (Lowery photo credit Antoine Lyers; cover art courtesy Harper Collins Publishers)
Wesley Lowery is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and former correspondent for the Washington Post, Boston Globe and CBS News, and the author of American Whitelash: A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress. Lowery is currently executive editor of the Investigative Reporting Workshop, an innovative training program at American University in Washington DC that partners young student journalists with professional newsrooms to work on projects that fill crucial gaps in media coverage. He is also a Journalist-in-Residence at the CUNY Newmark Graduate School of Journalism and a contributing editor at The Marshall Project. (Lowery photo credit Antoine Lyers; cover art couyrtesy Harper Collins Publishers

Wesley Lowery, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and former correspondent for the Washington Post, Boston Globe and CBS news, has written a thoughtful, imaginative and sobering book about the rise of white nationalist violence.

The book is American Whitelash: A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress.

Lowery speaks with Tom about incidents of racial violence all over the country. His exploration is simultaneously illuminating and honoring the suffering of the victims and those close to them.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsRacism
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers