NPR's Ayesha Rascoe spotlights Black colleges in "HBCU Made"

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers
Published February 20, 2024 at 10:07 AM EST
Ayesha Rascoe, author of "HBCU Made: A Celebration of the Black College Experience"
Mike Morgan
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday on NPR. She also hosts the Saturday episodes of the NPR Podcast, Up First.  Rascoe is also a proud graduate of Howard University, known in some quarters as the Harvard of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

She speaks with Tom about her new book, a collection of poignant essays from a wide range of HBCU graduates who explain the importance of their educations and institutions. The book is called HBCU Made: A Celebration of the Black College Experience.

Midday on Higher Education
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
