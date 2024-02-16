© 2024 WYPR
A story of slavery & freedom in Md. and DC in "Flee North"

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers
Published February 16, 2024 at 12:05 PM EST
Scott Shane, author of "Flee North: A Forgotten Hero and the Fight for Freedom in Slavery's Borderland"
Courtesy Of Scott Shane
Scott Shane, author of "Flee North: A forgotten hero and the fight for freedom in slavery's borderland"

Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Scott Shane joins Midday.  He retired from the New York Times in 2019, and dove into a very different kind of project: a book that tells the story of the extraordinary Thomas Smallwood. Born into slavery, Smallwood purchased his freedom and helped hundreds of other enslaved people escape their bondage in the Baltimore-Washington area. Along the way, Smallwood coined the term “underground railroad.”

Shane details the life of Smallwood in his book, Flee North: A Forgotten Hero and the Fight for Freedom in Slavery’s Borderland.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
