Midday

Midday on Higher Ed: UMES President Dr. Heidi Anderson

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 10, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Dr. Heidi Anderson, President of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Courtesy of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Dr. Heidi Anderson, President of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Dr. Heidi Anderson is the President of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES), the historically Black university in Princess Anne, Maryland.

She joins Tom to discuss the important issues the school is grappling with including financial aid, diversity initiatives, admissions and the challenges of school leadership.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday on Higher Education
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Supervisory Producer, Midday
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
