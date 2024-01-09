The Ravens get ready for the playoffs

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is looking ahead to another post-season berth for the Ravens after finishing the regular season with the best record in the NFL. Since taking the reins of the team in 2008 he has led the Ravens in 20 playoff appearances, the second-most by any NFL coach in the past 15 years. The team this year will be led by the likely MVP of the league, quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Joining Tom to talk football is Baltimore Ravens staff writer Clifton Brownand Baltimore Banner reporter Jonas Shaffer.

