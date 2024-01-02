Migrant surge during the holidays, how will cities adapt?

The huge humanitarian crisis at the southern border continues. More than 300,000 migrants were processed by US immigration officials just last month. And the repercussions of the crisis are far-reaching. Republicans in Congress are holding up aid to Ukraine and Israel until some kind of deal is reached about tightening border security in the US.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, President and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, returns to the show to discuss the crisis.