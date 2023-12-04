"City of Artists: Baltimore" integrates writing & visual arts

A new book, "City of Artists: Baltimore" celebrates the vibrant, diverse, and multi-pronged literary and artistic community here in Baltimore.

The editors of this beautiful and engaging book are Cara Ober and Ed Berlin. Ober is the founder and publisher of Bmore Art, a semi-annual print magazine and insightful web site that covers all things arts in the Baltimore metro area. Ed Berlin is the former owner of the Ivy Bookshop, and the author of a memoir called Adrift: A Travelog.

