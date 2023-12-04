© 2023 WYPR
Midday

"City of Artists: Baltimore" integrates writing & visual arts

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 4, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST
"City of Artists: Baltimore" A publication of Bmore Art
Artwork by Derrick Adams, Publication Design by Raquel Castedo, Photo by Vivian Doering
"City of Artists: Baltimore" A publication of Bmore Art

A new book, "City of Artists: Baltimore" celebrates the vibrant, diverse, and multi-pronged literary and artistic community here in Baltimore.

The editors of this beautiful and engaging book are Cara Ober and Ed Berlin. Ober is the founder and publisher of Bmore Art, a semi-annual print magazine and insightful web site that covers all things arts in the Baltimore metro area. Ed Berlin is the former owner of the Ivy Bookshop, and the author of a memoir called Adrift: A Travelog.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

