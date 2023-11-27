Dr. Joy Buolamwini questions technology in "Unmasking AI"

Tom's guest is Dr. Joy Buolamwini, her ground-breaking work in the field of artificial intelligence led her to form an organization called the Algorithmic Justice Leage, with which she leads the crusade against the harms of AI.

Dr. Joy has just published a book that tells her remarkable story and elucidates how she came to understand the shortcomings and dangers of AI.

The book is a clarion call to world leaders, tech entrepreneurs and scholars to address the deficits in AI and regulate this powerful technology so it cannot be deployed unfairly and illegally.

