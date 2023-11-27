© 2023 WYPR
Dr. Joy Buolamwini questions technology in "Unmasking AI"

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published November 27, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST
Dr. Joy Buolamwini's new book "Unmasking AI: My Misson to Protect What is Human in a World of Machines"
Malika Favre and Naima Green
Dr. Joy Buolamwini's new book "Unmasking AI: My Misson to Protect What is Human in a World of Machines"

Tom's guest is Dr. Joy Buolamwini, her ground-breaking work in the field of artificial intelligence led her to form an organization called the Algorithmic Justice Leage, with which she leads the crusade against the harms of AI.

Dr. Joy has just published a book that tells her remarkable story and elucidates how she came to understand the shortcomings and dangers of AI.

The book is a clarion call to world leaders, tech entrepreneurs and scholars to address the deficits in AI and regulate this powerful technology so it cannot be deployed unfairly and illegally.

Midday WYPR Books technology
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
