Midday

Latin-GRAMMY nominated guitarists 'Beijing Guitar Duo'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published October 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT
Beijing Guitar Duo
Courtesy Photos
Beijing Guitar Duo

Since their Carnegie Hall debut 13 years ago, Meng Su and Yameng Wang of the Beijing Guitar Duo have appeared around the world in recitals and with orchestras. They’ve got a new album out: Claire de Lune, which includes music of French composers. The pair, who first met at the Central Conservatory in Beijing, China, are currently on a tour of twelve cities across the United States. 

The duo will perform at Towson University Saturday night as a part of a series presented by the Baltimore Classical Guitar Society

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program

Midday
