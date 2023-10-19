'Kin: Rooted in Hope' uses poetry to unearth Black family roots

Tom's guests are Carole Boston Weatherford, an award-winning author, and her award-winning son, Jeffery Boston Weatherford, who is an acclaimed illustrator. They have collaborated on a powerful book about their family’s journey in Maryland, from enslavement to freedom. It’s called Kin: Rooted in Hope.

Carole and Jeffrey will speak about the book tonight at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture.