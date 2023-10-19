© 2023 WYPR
'Kin: Rooted in Hope' uses poetry to unearth Black family roots

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published October 19, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
"Kin: Rooted in Hope" by author Carole Boston Weatherford and illustrator Jeffrey Boston Weatherford
Courtesy photo
"Kin: Rooted in Hope" by author Carole Boston Weatherford and illustrator Jeffrey Boston Weatherford

Tom's guests are Carole Boston Weatherford, an award-winning author, and her award-winning son, Jeffery Boston Weatherford, who is an acclaimed illustrator. They have collaborated on a powerful book about their family’s journey in Maryland, from enslavement to freedom. It’s called Kin: Rooted in Hope. 

Carole and Jeffrey will speak about the book tonight at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture.

Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
