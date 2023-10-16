Two academics share their views on the Israel-Hamas conflict

Today, we continue our series of conversations about the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The latest crescendo of violence in the decades-long conflict began when Hamas terrorists attacked Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli Army is reporting that at least 199 people are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. The Israeli government ordered the evacuation of 28 communities near its northern border with Lebanon in anticipation of increased hostilities there.

About a half a million people have fled the northern part of the Gaza strip in advance of he expected Israeli ground invasion of Gaza City. The US government is trying to secure safe passage for American citizens out of Gaza into Egypt, but that has not yet begun. Gaza has been under siege for days now. The Israel-enforced blockade has caused food, water, and fuel to be scarce for Gaza's more than 2 million residents.

The New York Times reported this morning that, “Martin Griffiths, the U.N. humanitarian aid coordinator, said that talks among Israel, Egypt, the United States and others could soon yield 'good news' on getting aid to civilians who have relocated to southern Gaza.”

Last week here on Midday, on the second day of the war, I spoke with a scholar from the Council on Foreign Affairs and with a former assistant to Tzipi Livni, a former Israeli minister of foreign affairs. Today, a little later in the program, I’ll speak with a Palestinian-American scholar, Dr. Sa’ed Atshan, the Chair of the Peace and Conflict Studies Department at Swarthmore College.

We also will speak with Dr. Shibley Telhami. He’s the Anwar Sadat Professor for Peace and Development at the University of Maryland. He’s also a non-resident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

