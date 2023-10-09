© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Will Baltimore city's school facilities and funding ever catch up?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published October 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Zshekinah Collier

Today on Midday: a conversation about local schools, in particular, how the physical condition of some Baltimore City Public Schools impacts educational equity.

The state of Maryland has an Interagency Commission on School Construction. The Capital Improvement Program averages about $280 million dollars each year for major new, renewal, or replacement projects as well as for addition projects or capital maintenance.

CBS News reported recently that across the country, school construction money is allocated varies markedly between jurisdictions that are poor and those that are affluent, between those which are majority Black, and those that are majority white. Baltimore schools were part of the focus of that national report, along with schools in Atlanta and elsewhere.

A report by researchers at Johns Hopkins University last year examined why the physical conditions of schools matter so much.

Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, Dr. Richard Lofton and Allison Perkins-Cohen
Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, Dr. Richard Lofton and Allison Perkins-Cohen

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

