Dr. Leana Wen on psychedelic drugs and self-medicating

Now, it is another edition of the Midday Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen, one of the most respected public health experts in the country. She’s a former health commissioner of Baltimore. She’s a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, a medical expert on CNN, and a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program