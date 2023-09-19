© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Author Scott Shane on "Flee North" and the Underground Railroad

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published September 19, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Scott Shane, author of "Flee North: A forgotten hero and the fight for freedom in slavery's borderland"
Courtesy of Scott Shane
Scott Shane, author of "Flee North: A forgotten hero and the fight for freedom in slavery's borderland"

Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Scott Shane joins Midday. He worked for 36 years with the New York Times and, before that, with the Baltimore Sun.  Shane is the author of an award-winning book, Objective Troy: A Terrorist, A President and the Rise of the Drone.  

He retired from the Times in 2019, and dove into a very different kind of project: a book that tells the story of the extraordinary Thomas Smallwood. Born into slavery, Smallwood purchased his freedom and helped hundreds of other enslaved people escape their bondage in the Baltimore-Washington area. He capped off these successful escapes by taunting slave holders in print. Along the way, Smallwood coined the term “underground railroad.”

Scott Shane has written a compelling, assiduously researched and eye-popping book that I hope will catapult Thomas Smallwood out of obscurity, and into the light of recognition he richly deserves. It’s called Flee North: A Forgotten Hero and the Fight for Freedom in Slavery’s Borderland.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsBooksraceAfrican American HistoryLocal History
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre