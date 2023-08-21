© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller on transportation and the Red Line

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published August 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller
JOE ANDRUCYK
Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller was sworn-into office in January 2023.

On any given day, an average of 1,000 workers are on more than 300 construction sites on Maryland’s roadways. What can be done to keep them, and motorists, safe?

Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller joins Midday today. A civil engineer, she came to office with experience in transportation, including formulating policy to protect roadway workers.

Miller is the first woman of color and the first immigrant to be elected to statewide office in Maryland. Gov. Wes Moore has charged her with a portfolio that includes transportation, mental health and STEM equity, among other areas.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMidday NewsmakerMaryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre