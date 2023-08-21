Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller on transportation and the Red Line

On any given day, an average of 1,000 workers are on more than 300 construction sites on Maryland’s roadways. What can be done to keep them, and motorists, safe?

Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller joins Midday today. A civil engineer, she came to office with experience in transportation, including formulating policy to protect roadway workers.

Miller is the first woman of color and the first immigrant to be elected to statewide office in Maryland. Gov. Wes Moore has charged her with a portfolio that includes transportation, mental health and STEM equity, among other areas.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

