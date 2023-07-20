© 2023 WYPR
By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published July 20, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
The Legendary Ingramettes (Back Row - Ramona Raines, Carrie Ingram Jackson, Valerie Stewart) (Front Row - Cheryl Maroney-Yancey, Rev. Almeta Ingram-Miller)
Pat Jarrett
/
The Legendary Ingramettes (Back Row - Ramona Raines, Carrie Ingram Jackson, Valerie Stewart) (Front Row - Cheryl Maroney-Yancey, Rev. Almeta Ingram-Miller)

Today on Midday, a musical treat; three vocalists from the acclaimed gospel ensemble, the Legendary Ingramettes.

They are giving a concert tonight at the Creative Alliance in Baltimore, and they’ve been kind enough to stop by with preview. Baltimore is one stop on a multi-city tour. In years past, they have performed at some of the most prestigious concert halls in the country, including Lincoln Center in New York and the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

The Legendary Ingramettes are considered the “First Family of Gospel” in their hometown of Richmond, Virginia. They were founded by the family matriarch, Maggie Ingram in the 1960’s. After Maggie’s passing in 2015, her daughter Almeta Ingram-Miller took over leadership of the ensemble.

Rev. Almeta Ingram-Miller, Carrie Ingram-Jackson and Cheryl Maroney Yancey join us.

The Legendary Ingramettes and Sherman Holmes performed at the American College of Sofia, Bulgaria on 5/21/19. Photo by Pat Jarrett/Virginia Humanities
Pat Jarrett
/
The Legendary Ingramettes and Sherman Holmes performed at the American College of Sofia, Bulgaria on 5/21/19. Photo by Pat Jarrett/Virginia Humanities

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

