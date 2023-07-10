Resistance to BGE's Gas Regulator Replacement Project

A controversy is growing over equipment that BGE wants to install around homes throughout Baltimore City that will regulate natural gas pressure. The equipment, which the company has already installed at homes in several Baltimore neighborhoods, is, according to BGE, necessary for safety. In a lawsuit filed against the company, hundreds of area residents disagree. A temporary restraining order halting further installation of this equipment issued in Baltimore City Circuit court has been extended for two more months.

We’ve invited two city residents from different neighborhoods who oppose the installation of this equipment. We also invited BGE to send a representative to speak to the residents’ concerns. The company responded through a spokesperson that they cannot comment on pending litigation.

Dr. Paula Fernandes is the founder and CEO of Global Scientific Solutions for Health, which works on public health issues around the world. She lives in Mt. Vernon.

Claudia Towles is a business owner and realtor in Fells Point. She is also a candidate for the Baltimore City Council in District 1.

Clara Longo de Freitas is a reporter for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.

