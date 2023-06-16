© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

What's on your reading list this summer?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT
Sam Bermas-Dawes, via Canva
/

And now, a public service to our listeners. Two local experts on books offer advice on what you might want to consider reading this summer.

Our guests actually make their living recommending books to the customers of the terrific bookstores they own and manage.

Emma Snyder is the owner of the Ivy Bookshop in north Baltimore and Bird in Hand in Charles Village.

Julia Fleischaker is the owner of Greedy Reads in Fells Point and in Remington.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBooksWYPR Reads
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes