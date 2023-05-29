© 2023 WYPR
Midday

The Future of Harborplace and Baltimore City Development

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published May 29, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT
AgnosticPreachersKid via Wikimedia Commons
AgnosticPreachersKid via Wikimedia Commons

Harborplace in Baltimore has been in a steady decline for years, as store after store and restaurant after restaurant closed. Only a couple of places remain open and the entire Light Street Pavilion has been shuttered.

Now, the reimagining of Harborplace has begun. Late last year, a local developer named P. David Bramble purchased the property, and pledged to revive this centerpiece of downtown that was once a proud symbol of Baltimore’s Renaissance. Bramble is the managing partner at MCB Real Estate.

We return to this conversation from earlier this month with Bramble and Christopher Mfume, a son of Congressman Kweisi Mfume and managing partner of CLD Partners. Mfume's development portfolio includes a number of residential properties across Baltimore.

David Bramble and Christopher Mfume joined Tom in Studio A.

P. David Bramble and Christopher Mfume
Baltimore developers Christopher Mfume (left) and David Bramble (right).

