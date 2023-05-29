The Future of Harborplace and Baltimore City Development

Harborplace in Baltimore has been in a steady decline for years, as store after store and restaurant after restaurant closed. Only a couple of places remain open and the entire Light Street Pavilion has been shuttered.

Now, the reimagining of Harborplace has begun. Late last year, a local developer named P. David Bramble purchased the property, and pledged to revive this centerpiece of downtown that was once a proud symbol of Baltimore’s Renaissance. Bramble is the managing partner at MCB Real Estate.

We return to this conversation from earlier this month with Bramble and Christopher Mfume, a son of Congressman Kweisi Mfume and managing partner of CLD Partners. Mfume's development portfolio includes a number of residential properties across Baltimore.

David Bramble and Christopher Mfume joined Tom in Studio A.