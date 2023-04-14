"Lessons in Chemistry": A comic novel about a cheeky '60s feminist

Tom's guest today is Bonnie Garmus. Her debut novel, Lessons in Chemistry, is a huge, breakout hit. It has been on the New York Times best seller list for almost a year, and it’s been parked in the number one spot on that list for 14 weeks. It has sold more than 2 million copies, it has become a favorite book club selection across the country, and it’s been named by The New York Times, the Washington Post, NPR, Oprah Daily, Entertainment Weekly, and Newsweek as a best book of the year.

It’s an international hit, too, with translations published in 40 languages. The actor and director Brie Larsen will bring it to the screen in a series on Apple +.

Lessons in Chemistry is a feminist manifesto, a wickedly funny social critique, a poignant story of love and loss, and a charming peroration on the meaning and might of families.

The protagonist in this compelling novel is Elizabeth Zott, a gifted chemist who navigates the patriarchal universe of the 1950s and 60s with courage, compassion and unwavering aplomb. She is one of several extraordinary characters — including her beloved canine, Six-Thirty — in a comic, touching and moving story told with delicious mastery.

