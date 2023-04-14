© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

"Lessons in Chemistry": A comic novel about a cheeky '60s feminist

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers, Rob Sivak, Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published April 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Bonnie Garmus is a copywriter and creative director who has worked in the technology, medicine, and education fields. She’s an open-water swimmer, a rower, and mother to two daughters. Born in California and most recently from Seattle, she currently lives in London with her husband and her dog, 99. "Lessons in Chemistry" is her first published novel. (Garmus photo by Serena Bolton/cover art courtesy Doubleday Books)

Tom's guest today is Bonnie Garmus. Her debut novel, Lessons in Chemistry, is a huge, breakout hit. It has been on the New York Times best seller list for almost a year, and it’s been parked in the number one spot on that list for 14 weeks. It has sold more than 2 million copies, it has become a favorite book club selection across the country, and it’s been named by The New York Times, the Washington Post, NPR, Oprah Daily, Entertainment Weekly, and Newsweek as a best book of the year.

It’s an international hit, too, with translations published in 40 languages. The actor and director Brie Larsen will bring it to the screen in a series on Apple +.

Lessons in Chemistry is a feminist manifesto, a wickedly funny social critique, a poignant story of love and loss, and a charming peroration on the meaning and might of families.

The protagonist in this compelling novel is Elizabeth Zott, a gifted chemist who navigates the patriarchal universe of the 1950s and 60s with courage, compassion and unwavering aplomb. She is one of several extraordinary characters — including her beloved canine, Six-Thirty — in a comic, touching and moving story told with delicious mastery.

We're delighted to welcome author Bonnie Garmus to our show. She joins us on Zoom from her home in London…

You can join the conversation! Call 410.662.8780, or Email: [email protected]

Bonnie Garmus will be speaking about "Lessons in Chemistry" and signing the book on May 10, at 7pm, at “Sixth and I” in Washington, DC. You can attend in person or on-line. Click the link to register for the ticketed event.

