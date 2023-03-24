Live in Studio A: Guitarist Xuefei Yang: a Towson U. concert preview

Midday on the Arts continues as Tom welcomes the internationally acclaimed classical guitarist, Xuefei Yang.

The artist has performed in more than 50 countries around the world. She’s playing a concert here in Baltimore tomorrow night as part of the Baltimore Classical Guitar Society series. We're delighted that she is here with us today in Studio A, and that she has brought her guitar to play for us…

Xuefei Yang has entitled her upcoming concert program “Classical and Beyond.” It’s at the Harold J. Kaplan Concert Hallon the campus of Towson University. It begins at 8:00pm on Saturday, March 25. For more information, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

