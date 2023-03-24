© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Live in Studio A: Guitarist Xuefei Yang: a Towson U. concert preview

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers, Rob Sivak, Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published March 24, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT
Xuefei Yang _BCGS.png
Xuefei Yang is an acclaimed Chinese classical guitar virtuoso who has performed in more than 50 countries around the world. She performs at Towson University's Kaplan Hall this Saturday night, in a concert sponsored by the Baltimore Classical Guitar Society. (photo courtesy BCGS)

Midday on the Arts continues as Tom welcomes the internationally acclaimed classical guitarist, Xuefei Yang.

The artist has performed in more than 50 countries around the world. She’s playing a concert here in Baltimore tomorrow night as part of the Baltimore Classical Guitar Society series. We're delighted that she is here with us today in Studio A, and that she has brought her guitar to play for us…

Xuefei Yang has entitled her upcoming concert program “Classical and Beyond.” It’s at the Harold J. Kaplan Concert Hallon the campus of Towson University. It begins at 8:00pm on Saturday, March 25. For more information, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
