Midday

Rousuck's Review: "High School Coven" at Strand Theater Company

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallTeria RogersRob Sivak
Published February 9, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST
HighSchoolCoven171.JPG
Nichémat Judith Saroff (left) and Tatiana Nya Ford in the Strand Theatre Company production of "High School Coven." (photo credit: Shealyn Jae Photography)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Today, she spotlights Strand Theater Company's new production of Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin's High School Coven. The topical coming-of-age drama focuses on four high school girls who form a witches' coven to cope with the pressures of being teenage girls. Those pressures range from their mundane concerns over finding the perfect homecoming dress and connecting with a significant other, to the darker realities of sexual assault.

HighSchoolCoven292_CROP.png
(L-R, foreground) Libbey Kim, Jess Rivera and Nichémat Judith Saroff in "High School Coven" at the Strand Theater Company. (photo credit: Shealyn Jae Photography)

The play is directed at Strand Theater by Lee Conderacci, who guides a cast that includes Greta Boeringer, Tatiana Nya Ford, Libbey Kim, Betse Lyons, Jess Rivera, Nichemat Judith (“NJ”) Saroff and Julia Creutzer as understudy/swing.

High School Coven continues at Strand Theater, located at 5426 Harford Road, Baltimore MD 21214, through February 12th. Click the theater link for more information.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayJ. Wynn RousuckWYPR ArtsMaryland TheaterThe Strand Theater Company
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
