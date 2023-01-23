© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Raising the US debt limit: Hopkins' Kathleen Day on why it matters

By Tom Hall,
Malarie Pinkard-PierreTeria RogersRob Sivak
Published January 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
The U.S. Capitol
The US Capitol in Washington, D.C. On Thursday, January 19, the United States hit its $31.4 trillion debt limit set by Congress, forcing the US Treasury Department to start taking "extraordinary measures" to keep the government paying its bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday warned of the widespread global effects that could be felt if the US government exhausts those emergency resources and Congress fails to pass legislation raising the debt ceiling — with stark economic consequences for every American. (AP Photo/J.Scott Applewhite)

It’s déjà vu all over again. There’s a showdown in Congress about raising the debt ceiling. Republicans in the House want to use the debt ceiling as leverage to pass cuts in search of a balanced budget. Some Republicans have suggested abolishing the IRS and no longer collecting taxes. Instead, they propose funding the government with a national sales tax of up to 30%. And, will they actually say out loud that they support reductions to cherished social programs like Social Security and Medicare? We have about five months to find out.

That political fight is on-going. Last Thursday, the Treasury began taking what it calls “extraordinary measures” to avoid defaulting on US debt. Those measures will run out in June. In 2011, the mere fact that Congress bickered about it for several weeks was enough for the stock market to shudder. And, the US credit rating was downgraded for the first time.

Kathleen Day, MBA, MS, is a business author and journalist at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School where she lectures full-time with a specialty in financial crises and how they spread. (Hopkins photo)

The Biden administration has said that raising the debt ceiling is a non-negotiable, basic duty of Congress. Permission to bring the country to the brink of default, or perhaps into actual default, was one of the conditions Speaker Kevin McCarthy had to agree to in order to be elected Speaker.

Tom's first guest today is Kathleen Day, a professor at the Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business. She joins us on Zoom to help explain just what's at stake in the debt limit debate.

If you have a comment or question, you can join us: Call: 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
