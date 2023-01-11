Hopkins' Dr. Jeremy Greene on the unfulfilled promise of telehealth

It’s Midday on Medicine. Tom's first guest today is Dr. Jeremy Greene, a physician and medical historian on the faculty of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. His new book chronicles the evolution of tele-medicine. He makes the case that at various stages along the way of that evolution, tele-medicine was seen as a panacea that was going to expand access and diminish disparities in the delivery of health care, but those promises remain promises largely unfulfilled. It’s called The Doctor Who Wasn’t There: Technology, History, and the Limits of Telehealth.

Dr. Jeremy Greene is the William H. Welch Professor of Medicine and History of Medicine and the director of the Department of the History of Medicine at Johns Hopkins. He’s also the director of the Center for Medical Humanities and Social Medicine. He joins Tom in Studio A.

