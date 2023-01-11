© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Hopkins' Dr. Jeremy Greene on the unfulfilled promise of telehealth

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published January 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
JeremyGreene_DoctorWhoWasntThere_COVER-COMBO.png
Dr. Jeremy A. Greene is the William H. Welch Professor of Medicine and the History of Medicine, and Director of the Department of the History of Medicine and the Center for Medical Humanities and Social Medicine. "The Doctor Who Wasn't There" is his third book about issues in modern medicine. (photo courtesy JHU/cover image courtesy University of Chicago Press)

It’s Midday on Medicine.  Tom's first guest today is Dr. Jeremy Greene, a physician and medical historian on the faculty of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. His new book chronicles the evolution of tele-medicine. He makes the case that at various stages along the way of that evolution, tele-medicine was seen as a panacea that was going to expand access and diminish disparities in the delivery of health care, but those promises remain promises largely unfulfilled. It’s called The Doctor Who Wasn’t There: Technology, History, and the Limits of Telehealth.

What’s your experience with telehealth? Have you met with a doctor over video chat or on the phone? Have you tried to have a doctor’s visit that way, and found it didn’t work?

Dr. Jeremy Greene is the William H. Welch Professor of Medicine and History of Medicine and the director of the Department of the History of Medicine at Johns Hopkins. He’s also the director of the Center for Medical Humanities and Social Medicine. He joins Tom in Studio A.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayJohns Hopkins MedicineWYPR BooksHealth DisparitiesTelemedicine
