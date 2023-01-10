MD General Assembly Agenda '23: Perspectives from the leadership

The Maryland General Assembly begins its 2023 legislative session tomorrow in Annapolis. Thirty-eight members of the House of Delegates and eight members of the Senate are taking their seats in the chambers for the first time. A new governor, comptroller and attorney-general begin their first terms as well.

Today on Midday, a preview of the legislative agenda for the 2023 Session.

Later in this hour, Tom is joined by Ovetta Wiggins, Maryland politics reporter for the Washington Post, who offers her analysis of the legislative priorities in this year's General Assembly. (That conversation is posted separately.)

But we begin with Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson of Baltimore. A Democrat, he is in his third term in the Senate, where he represents District 46. This will be the fourth legislative Session he will preside over as Senate President.

Senate President Bill Ferguson joined Tom Monday on Zoom from the State House.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson (D., Dist. 46); House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D., Dist. 10). (official photos)

Tom's next guest is Delegate Adrienne Jones, who has represented Maryland's 10th District since 1997. She was elected Speaker of the House of Delegates in 2019.

Speaker Adrienne Jones spoke with Tom last Thursday, via Zoom, from Annapolis.

