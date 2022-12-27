"Blue-State Republican": Mileah Kromer's profile of MD Gov. Hogan

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 22, 2022.)

In November, Donald Trump announced his third candidacy for US president, amid growing calls from some Republicans to move past Trump and onto a new generation of leaders. If that happens, and we do move into a post-Trump era, will Maryland Governor Larry Hogan impress Republicans as a model for how the GOP can attract a diverse coalition of support?

Tom's guest on this encore edition of Midday explores that hypothesis in a new book by taking a close look at Hogan’s rise in Maryland politics. Dr. Mileah Kromer directs the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College, which runs the esteemed Goucher Poll of Maryland public opinion. In her new book, Dr. Kromer examines how Hogan, a Republican in a deeply Democratic state, won two elections, and, over two terms, enjoyed some of the highest approval ratings of any Governor in the country.

Her book is called Blue-State Republican: How Larry Hogan Won Where Republicans Lose and Lessons for a Future GOP.

