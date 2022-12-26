"What's Mine and Yours": Naima Coster's novel of race and family

(This conversation was originally broadcast on September 30, 2022.)

Tom's next guest is Naima Coster, the author of the New York Times best seller, What’s Mine and Yours, which has been chosen by Maryland Humanities as this year's One Maryland One Book. That’s a program in which Marylanders all over the state read the same book, and have the opportunity to talk about it with other readers, and with the author.

Naima Coster’s novel explores the dynamics of family and community, and the divisions that course through the lives of sisters and their circle, in a story that pivots from North Carolina to California, France, and elsewhere.

Naima Coster was in Maryland in October, engaging readers across the state about What’s Mine and Yours.

She joined Tom on Zoom from New York before her trip.

ABOUT THE ONE MARYLAND ONE BOOK PROGRAM

Every fall, Maryland Humanities calls for suggestions from the public, as well as from educators, librarians and book clubs, about what book should be chosen as the year’s One Maryland One Book selection. The books are selected around a particular theme each year.

Past authors whose work has been chosen as the One Maryland One Book selection include Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie, Ross Gay, Lisa See, Mona Hannah-Attisha and Daniel James Brown.