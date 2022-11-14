© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Singer Tawanda on her "Smile" CD and her Keystone Korner jazz gig

Published November 14, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST
Tawanda1_by_Jeff_Xander.JPG
Tawanda is a Los Angeles-based jazz vocalist and winner of the 2021 Sarah Vaughan Competition. She performs at Baltimore Keystone Korner Jazz Club on Wednesday, November 16. (photo credit Jeff Xander)

Tom's next guest is a young singer from Los Angeles who is taking the jazz world by storm. Her name is Tawanda Suessbrich-Joaquim, who performs as Tawanda.

Tawanda is the co-winner of the 2021 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. She’s singing a set here in Baltimore at Keystone Korner on Wednesday night, and she joins us here on Midday today on Zoom, from Los Angeles

Tawanda's new album is called Smile. She will be performing one set only on Wednesday night at 7:30 at Keystone Korner.   Click here for ticketing info.

TAWANDAalbum cover.png
"Smile" is Tawanda's debut CD. (cover courtesy Resonance Records)

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsJazz
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak