© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Grisha Goryachev, classical guitarist: Live in WYPR's Studio A

Published November 4, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
Grisha Goryachev 300 dpi 2 Pic1 .JPG
Russian-born Grisha Goryachev will perform classical selections at his Baltimore Classical Guitar Society concert Saturday night (Nov 5) at UMBC's Linehan Hall. (photo courtesy BCGS)

The Baltimore Classical Guitar Society is presenting two acclaimed guitarists in concert tomorrow night. One of them is Tom's next guest, Grisha Goryachev. He’s a native of St. Petersburg, Russia, and he is considered a master of not just the classical guitar, but of the fiery and passionate style of Flamenco as well. Grisha Goryachev joins us here in Studio A, and we're happy to say he has brought his guitar…

Grisha Goryachev shares the stage tomorrow night with the fine young guitarist Andrea Gonzalez. Their show begins at 8:00 at the Linehan Concert Hall at UMBC. It’s part of the series produced by the Baltimore Classical Guitar Society. Follow the link for details.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsClassical Music
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak