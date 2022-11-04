Grisha Goryachev, classical guitarist: Live in WYPR's Studio A

The Baltimore Classical Guitar Society is presenting two acclaimed guitarists in concert tomorrow night. One of them is Tom's next guest, Grisha Goryachev. He’s a native of St. Petersburg, Russia, and he is considered a master of not just the classical guitar, but of the fiery and passionate style of Flamenco as well. Grisha Goryachev joins us here in Studio A, and we're happy to say he has brought his guitar…

Grisha Goryachev shares the stage tomorrow night with the fine young guitarist Andrea Gonzalez. Their show begins at 8:00 at the Linehan Concert Hall at UMBC. It’s part of the series produced by the Baltimore Classical Guitar Society. Follow the link for details.