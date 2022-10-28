Author April Ryan's "Black Women Will Save the World: An Anthem"

Tom's guest for the hour today is the journalist and author, April Ryan. She is the Washington, DC Bureau Chief and Senior White House correspondent for The Grio, and a political analyst for CNN. Previously, she reported for the American Urban Radio Networks.

A native of Baltimore and a graduate of Morgan State University, April is the longest serving Black female White House correspondent covering urban issues from one of the most prestigious beats in all of journalism. She has covered every President since Bill Clinton.

She is also the author of four books, including The Presidency in Black and White (2015); Under Fire: Reporting from the Front Lines of the Trump White House (2018); and At Mama’s Knee: Mothers and Race in Black and White (2016).

Her latest book is an homage to African American women, many of whom she has covered, all of whom she admires.

It’s called Black Women Will Save the World: An Anthem.

April Ryan joins us on Zoom from her home in Baltimore.

April Ryan will be discussing her new book tomorrow (Saturday Oct. 29) when she delivers the keynote address at the Enlighten, Inspire, Empower Summit at the Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Pikesville, presented and hosted by India McCleod. (The event is sold out, but check the link for availability.)

Ms. Ryan will also be speaking at the Enoch Pratt Free Library at 7pm on Monday, November 7, in conversation with University of Baltimore President Kurt Schmoke. Click the link for details.