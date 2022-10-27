Founder Marc Nathan on what's up at this year's Baltimore Comic-Con

Tom's next guest is Marc Nathan. He's the proprietor of Cards, Comics and Collectibles, a comic book store in Reistertown, and the founder of the Baltimore Comic-Con, a festival that celebrates all things comic book.

Comic-Con founder Marc Nathan (left), with "Shazam" star Zachary Levi at Comic-Con 2018. (photo by Bruce Guthrie)

For 23 years it has attracted fans of comics from all over the world to the Baltimore Convention Center. This year’s edition begins Friday and runs through Sunday. Click the links for more details.

Marc Nathan join us on Zoom with a preview…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.