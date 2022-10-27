© 2022 WYPR
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Founder Marc Nathan on what's up at this year's Baltimore Comic-Con

Published October 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
Comic 2.jpg
Captain America fans flash their shields at the last year's Baltimore Comic-Con. The annual comics convention and merch extravaganza has been drawing big crowds since its launch in 2000. (photo by Bruce Guthrie)

Tom's next guest is Marc Nathan. He's the proprietor of Cards, Comics and Collectibles, a comic book store in Reistertown, and the founder of the Baltimore Comic-Con, a festival that celebrates all things comic book.

Marc Nathan wZachary Levi at BCC2018_wlogo.png
Comic-Con founder Marc Nathan (left), with "Shazam" star Zachary Levi at Comic-Con 2018. (photo by Bruce Guthrie)

For 23 years it has attracted fans of comics from all over the world to the Baltimore Convention Center. This year’s edition begins Friday and runs through Sunday. Click the links for more details.

Marc Nathan join us on Zoom with a preview…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore Comic-ConBaltimore Convention CentercomicsWYPR Arts
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
