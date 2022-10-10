"Unshuttered": Classic newsphotos from the Frederick News-Post files

Tom's next guest is Nancy Luse. She’s an Assistant Editor for Frederick Magazine and a former reporter for the Frederick News-Post.

Jamie Turner / Nancy Luse is an assistant editor at Frederick Magazine and a former features editor at The Frederick News-Post. (Luse photo by Jamie Turner Photography)

She is the co-curator of an exhibition of classic black and white news photographs shot during the 70s to 90s by photojournalists at the Frederick News-Post, where Nancy herself worked "back in the day" as a features editor. The exhibition is called Unshuttered: Celebrating Frederick News-Post Photojournalism which is at the Gaslight Gallery in Frederick.

The show, which opened last month, continues until October 30th.

Nancy Luse joins us on Zoom to talk about it…

For a small sampling of the news photographs in the "Unshuttered" exhibition, check out the slide show below.