"Unshuttered": Classic newsphotos from the Frederick News-Post files

Published October 10, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT
FloodRescue_FNP photo by Darlene Wiles Burall.jpg
During the downtown Frederick flood on Oct. 9, 1976, firefighters rescue two children and their dog. (Frederick News-Post photo by Darlene Wiles Burall).

Tom's next guest is Nancy Luse. She’s an Assistant Editor for Frederick Magazine and a former reporter for the Frederick News-Post.

Nancy Luse 11.jpg
Jamie Turner
/
Nancy Luse is an assistant editor at Frederick Magazine and a former features editor at The Frederick News-Post. (Luse photo by Jamie Turner Photography)

She is the co-curator of an exhibition of classic black and white news photographs shot during the 70s to 90s by photojournalists at the Frederick News-Post, where Nancy herself worked "back in the day" as a features editor. The exhibition is called Unshuttered:  Celebrating Frederick News-Post Photojournalism which is at the Gaslight Gallery in Frederick.

The show, which opened last month, continues until October 30th.

Nancy Luse joins us on Zoom to talk about it…

For a small sampling of the news photographs in the "Unshuttered" exhibition, check out the slide show below.

AnwarSadat.KH.jpg
1 of 8  — AnwarSadat.KH.jpg
Egyptian President Anwar Sadat at the Mideast peace talks at Camp David, MD, 1978.
Frederick News-Post photo by C. Kurt Holter
Dog&Firefighter.jpg
2 of 8  — Dog&Firefighter.jpg
A Frederick firefighter calms a dog during a blaze.
Frederick News-Post Photo by Janet Worne
CarterWithNuns.KH.jpg
3 of 8  — CarterWithNuns.KH.jpg
President Jimmy Carter, who enjoyed visiting Camp David, often took trips to nearby towns, including Emmitsburg where he shares a laugh with the sisters.
Frederick News-Post photo by C. Kurt Holter
KKKrally.jpg
4 of 8  — KKKrally.jpg
Ku Klux Klan rally in Frederick
Frederick News-Post Photo by Janet Worne
on the picket line.jpg
5 of 8  — on the picket line.jpg
A union striker on a picket line.
Frederick News-Post photo.
Tom Thumb Wedding.jpg
6 of 8  — Tom Thumb Wedding.jpg
A "Tom Thumb" wedding, with children playing the parts of the bride and groom, was held in 1982 at Asbury United Methodist Church, Frederick.
Frederick News-Post photo by Nanci Bross
grouting tile.jpg
7 of 8  — grouting tile.jpg
A man grouts tile in a building on E. Patrick Street in 1987.
Frederick News-Post photo by Bill Wood
PointRockFlood1-11x14.jpg
8 of 8  — PointRockFlood1-11x14.jpg
"Point of Rocks Flood, 1985"
Frederick News Post photo

