"Unshuttered": Classic newsphotos from the Frederick News-Post files
Tom's next guest is Nancy Luse. She’s an Assistant Editor for Frederick Magazine and a former reporter for the Frederick News-Post.
She is the co-curator of an exhibition of classic black and white news photographs shot during the 70s to 90s by photojournalists at the Frederick News-Post, where Nancy herself worked "back in the day" as a features editor. The exhibition is called Unshuttered: Celebrating Frederick News-Post Photojournalism which is at the Gaslight Gallery in Frederick.
The show, which opened last month, continues until October 30th.
Nancy Luse joins us on Zoom to talk about it…
For a small sampling of the news photographs in the "Unshuttered" exhibition, check out the slide show below.
1 of 8 — AnwarSadat.KH.jpg
Egyptian President Anwar Sadat at the Mideast peace talks at Camp David, MD, 1978.
Frederick News-Post photo by C. Kurt Holter
2 of 8 — Dog&Firefighter.jpg
A Frederick firefighter calms a dog during a blaze.
Frederick News-Post Photo by Janet Worne
3 of 8 — CarterWithNuns.KH.jpg
President Jimmy Carter, who enjoyed visiting Camp David, often took trips to nearby towns, including Emmitsburg where he shares a laugh with the sisters.
Frederick News-Post photo by C. Kurt Holter
4 of 8 — KKKrally.jpg
Ku Klux Klan rally in Frederick
Frederick News-Post Photo by Janet Worne
5 of 8 — on the picket line.jpg
A union striker on a picket line.
Frederick News-Post photo.
6 of 8 — Tom Thumb Wedding.jpg
A "Tom Thumb" wedding, with children playing the parts of the bride and groom, was held in 1982 at Asbury United Methodist Church, Frederick.
Frederick News-Post photo by Nanci Bross
7 of 8 — grouting tile.jpg
A man grouts tile in a building on E. Patrick Street in 1987.
Frederick News-Post photo by Bill Wood
8 of 8 — PointRockFlood1-11x14.jpg
"Point of Rocks Flood, 1985"
Frederick News Post photo