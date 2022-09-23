The "Question K" ballot initiative on city term limits: Words matter

Next, an exclusive update to a conversation Tom had on Wednesday's Midday show with former Baltimore mayors Sheilah Dixon and Kurt Schmoke, about an important November ballot initiative.

Mayor Schmoke, a seasoned attorney who now serves as president of the University of Baltimore, pointed out something very interesting about Question K, the ballot referendum that if approved this November, would impose a two-term limit on city office holders in Baltimore.

Tom explains why, when it comes to voting on charter amendments, what it says on the ballot isn’t always a complete summary of what would end up being law.

