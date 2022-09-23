© 2022 WYPR
Midday

The "Question K" ballot initiative on city term limits: Words matter

Published September 23, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT
Baltimore City Hall-creditBaltOfficePromoandArts.jpg
Baltimore City Hall. A proposed amendment to the city charter -- a November ballot initiative called Question K -- would limit all city elected officials to two consecutive terms in office. But there's more to the measure than meets the eye. (credit Baltimore Office of Promotions and the Arts)

Next, an exclusive update to a conversation Tom had on Wednesday's Midday show with former Baltimore mayors Sheilah Dixon and Kurt Schmoke, about an important November ballot initiative.

Mayor Schmoke, a seasoned attorney who now serves as president of the University of Baltimore, pointed out something very interesting about Question K, the ballot referendum that if approved this November, would impose a two-term limit on city office holders in Baltimore.

Tom explains why, when it comes to voting on charter amendments, what it says on the ballot isn’t always a complete summary of what would end up being law.

