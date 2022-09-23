© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Emmanuel Barrueco, on the Baltimore Int'l Guitar Competition

Published September 23, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
Emmanuel Barrueco is a world renowned classical guitarist and music educator, and serves as Artistic Director for the Baltimore Classical Guitar Society's 2022 Baltimore International Guitar Competition. (9/20-25) (photo courtesy BCGS)

We open with a selection from Albeniz's Granada...as performed by Tom's next guest, Emmanuel Barrueco. He is an internationally acclaimed performing artist and teacher. He lives here in Baltimore, and he serves on the faculty of the Peabody Institute. He has toured the world and recorded many albums. He and his wife are the founders of the Baltimore Classical Guitar Society, which is sponsoring a prestigious competition this weekend.

Emmanuel Barrueco joins us on Zoom…

The Final Round of the Baltimore International Guitar Competition continues this weekend, tonight, tomorrow night and Sunday afternoon. For more information about the public concerts, follow the link.

