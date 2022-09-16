Mayor Brandon Scott on E.coli, water, squeegee kids, State Center
Today, we begin the hour with another edition of Midday with the Mayor, Tom's monthly conversation with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, about key issues facing the city.
Today's topics include: lessons learned during the E. coli contamination incident and the DPW response; the Squeegee Collaborative Community Conversation; and Gov. Hogan's proposal to hand over the State Center complex to Baltimore City.
Questions and comments for the mayor are welcome: Call 410.662.8780 email [email protected], or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR