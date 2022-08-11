"Turf Valley" co-creators ponder their hit digital comedy series

It’s Midday on the Arts. A little later, Tom speaks with the founding executive director of the Peale Museum, which is re-opening to the public on Saturday after a major renovation. And J Wynn Rousuck will have a theater review.

But we’ll begin today with two local film makers who are the creators of a web series called Turf Valley. It chronicles the lives of some stay at home dads, in episodes that are each 6 or 7 minutes long. Here’s a sample.

Tom Ventimiglia and Adam Rogers are the creators of Turf Valley. They join me on our digital lines.

Adam Rodgers (left) and Tom Ventimiglia are the co-creators, writers and producers of "Turf Valley." (Rodgers photo credit Getty Images)

We want to tell you about an event at the Ivy Bookshop tomorrow (Friday) night. It’s an album release party for Cody Summit, aka Austin Coughlin from Clean Cuts, the composer of the Midday theme music. Performing as Cody Summit, he’s unveiling his new album, Welcome to Greener Then. Cody collaborated with the writer, Rion Amiclar Scott, who wrote an original story based on the album. Tomorrow night, Rion will read his story, and then Cody and his band will perform the album. Here’s a little sample.

The event starts at 7:00 Friday on the patio of the Ivy Bookshop.

