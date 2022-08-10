Development + Jobs: Gina Merritt on Project Community Capital

Today on Midday, conversations about promoting African American entrepreneurship and building Black business. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Shelonda Stokes, the president of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore about the BOOST Program, which promotes Black retailers in downtown Baltimore. We'll meet a couple of those business owners, as well.

But Tom's first guest is Dr. Gina Merritt. She is the owner of a real estate development firm called Northern Real Estate Urban Ventures, LLC, and she’s the founder of Project Community Capital, which connects low income residents with jobs from contractors who are hiring for local development projects.

Gina Merritt joins us on Zoom…

