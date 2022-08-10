© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Development + Jobs: Gina Merritt on Project Community Capital

Published August 10, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT
Dr, Gina Merritt is a principal at NREUV, a real estate development firm that's focused on community development. She is the founder of Project Community Capital, which aims to provide meaningful jobs for people in Baltimore's low income communities. (photo courtesy NREUV)

Today on Midday, conversations about promoting African American entrepreneurship and building Black business. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Shelonda Stokes, the president of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore about the BOOST Program, which promotes Black retailers in downtown Baltimore. We'll meet a couple of those business owners, as well.

But Tom's first guest is Dr. Gina Merritt. She is the owner of a real estate development firm called Northern Real Estate Urban Ventures, LLC, and she’s the founder of Project Community Capital, which connects low income residents with jobs from contractors who are hiring for local development projects.

Gina Merritt joins us on Zoom…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday development Affordable housing jobs
